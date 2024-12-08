After the Lusaka High Court overturned the six-month custodial sentence imposed on social media blogger Simon Chitambala, alias Simon Mwewa Lane, decided to finally narrate his side of the story. Simon recalls a frustrating evening when a bus driver, without a care in the world, parked right in front of the entrance of his building, blocking even those trying to exit. In a rush to get home and overwhelmed by the inconvenience, the driver nowhere in sight, Simon ordered his guard to deflate the tyres by letting the air out through the valve, hoping this would send a clear message to the driver, never to block that entrance again. But the next day, Simon says the owner of the bus...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here