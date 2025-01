Graveyard Vendor Ruth Zulu (second right) selling her merchandise outside Memorial Funeral Park during musician Wesley Chibambo alias Dandy Crazy's burial service on Monday 6th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Graveyard Vendor Ruth Zulu (second right) selling her merchandise outside Memorial Funeral Park during musician Wesley Chibambo alias Dandy Crazy's burial service on Monday 6th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOR generations, graveyards have been considered sacred grounds. However, they have undergone a significant shift in recent times. What were once places of solemn reflection are now slowly turning into marketplaces, with vendors selling everything from cigarettes to alcohol. Some funeral-goers gather not only to pay their respects but also to indulge in a drink or two. “When there’s a funeral for a well-known person, the crowd is huge, and so are my sales,” says Ruth Zulu, who sells beer and cigarettes at Memorial Park and New Cemetery. With a capital of K700, Ruth often walks away with a tidy profit of K500. For 33-year-old Lizzy, selling beer and cigarettes isn’t just a business, it’s survival. Normally, she doesn’t sell...