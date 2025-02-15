NIZABATEBETA this year ma fans banga, promises Cleo Ice Queen who is poised to drop an album in June. Oh, for my people in the back who are not familiar with Nyanja, that simply means she will serve us with fresh music and looks this year. Speaking on Prime TV’s Yatu Vibes show with PMC recently, Cleo, whose real name is Clementina Mulenga, says her newly released single titled “Ma Pressure” featuring Dizmo and 76 Drums is a just a snippet of what she has in store. And what’s a Cleo interview without her being asked to comment on her haters who say she looks better than she raps? Well, she says Champagne is not for everyone. But before we...



