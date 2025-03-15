Gospel artiste Regina Mwanza, who suffered memory loss a few weeks ago, has fully recovered and is back on her feet. If you missed the story, let me remind you. Regina is the voice behind “My God is Good (He Answers by Fire),” “He Lives,” “Umutima Wandi,” and “Papa O” and a few weeks ago, her manager, Geoffrey Soya, revealed that she had been battling an unknown illness, which caused memory loss and other complications. Soya said Regina was unable to even recognise her own daughter. This week, however, Diggers Lite caught up with Regina and was pleased to learn that she had made a full recovery. She says doctors still don’t understand what happened because any tests they ran...



