Lungu finally fires Kaizer, appoints Zimba

President Edgar Lungu has appointed Chris Zumani Zimba as the new Special assistant to the president for political affairs, taking over from Kaizer Zulu who has since been dropped.

The Head of State has thus advised Zimba to stay clear of unpleasant situations which will compromise his duties as a presidential advisor and to use his position to promote good politics in the country.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony at State House, Friday, President Lungu advised Zimba that his new office required him to be up to speed in understanding and analysing not only the country’s political climate, but also international politics.

“I wish to congratulate you on your appointment as Special Assistant to the President for political affairs. I also welcome you to the State House family which you have joined today. I wish to advise you that the office you have been appointed to is very demanding, and it requires you to be up to speed in understanding and analysing not only the country’s political climate, but also international politics,” he said.

“In your new appointment, you will also be expected to give timely advice and solutions to the Head of State on political matters pertaining to the country and the world. This should be done in the nation’s best interest, and the people of Zambia, and in accordance with democractic principles. As you execute your duties, it would also be ideal for you to keep abreast with geopolitics for us to be in tune with the globe.”

President Lungu said he was confident that with Zimba’s vast experience in political science, democratic governance and public policy, he would be equal to the task ahead of him.

He added that Zimba’s appointment to a senior position in the government should, therefore, aspire other young Zambians to work hard in order to achieve their goal.

“While the responsibilities of your office are enormous, I am confident that with your vast experience in political science, democratic governance and public policy, you are equal to the task ahead of you. Your rich curriculum vitae attests to this. Your appointment is also a clear demonstration that when the youth are motivated, empowered and focused, can positively contribute to the development agenda being implemented by government. Your appointment to this very senior position in the government should, therefore, aspire other young Zambians to work hard in order to achieve their goals,” he said.

President Lungu however, advised Zimba to steer clear of unpleasant situations which would compromise his duties as a Presidential advisor and to use his position to promote good politics in the country.

He further urged him to rise above petty partisan politics as he would be advising him as Republican President, and not just as party leader.

“Steer clear of unpleasant situations which will compromise your duties as a presidential advisor. Use your position to promote good politics in the country. Remember, with your portifolio you will be required to analyse local politics which in most cases is full of acrimony. You, therefore, need to rise above petty partisan politics because you will be advising me as Republican President, and not just as party leader. Once again, congratulations on your appointment. May god bless and guide you as you take up your new position. I thank you,” said President Lungu.