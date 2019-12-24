Prepare for exit in 2021, Kalaba tells Lungu

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 24 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 24 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 24 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 24 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Prepare for exit in 2021, Kalaba tells LunguBy Mirriam Chabala on 24 Dec 2019
Harry Kalaba has advised President Edgar Lungu to start preparing for his exit in 2021 because even if he tries to use violence to perpetuate his stay in office, Zambians will vote him out.
And Kalaba has observed that government’s decision to legalise the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal purposes at the proposed license fee of US$250,000 means the business is not for ordinary Zambians but for “friends of the President and the PF regime”.
Kalaba, the Democratic Party leader and former foreign affairs minister who resigned early last year, said in an interview that leaders must learn to leave power when it is time to go.
“We will not allow the PF to use violence as a tool to perpetuate their stay in government. Mark my words, we will not allow them! Some of us are prepared to go all the way and take the battle to their door steps. We will not allow PF to intimidate us. Anyway, for me, they can’t even intimidate me, this is not the time that I can be intimidated. They can use their cadres as much as they want but they are going out,” Kalaba said.
“Gambia tried what PF is doing, they tried to use youths and violence but it never worked. When the time to go comes, you just have to go. In Zambia, whether President Lungu relies on the youths or he doesn’t rely on the youths, he is history after 2021, and he better begins preparing for his exit. If I were him, I would want to behave honourably because violence is what has divided this country and right now, we don’t have a leadership that is committed to ending violence. I was in Sikoongo and they have been lying that it is the opposition parties which are violent. But it’s them, the PF. I was in Nchelenge and they came and attacked my delegation from nowhere and our vehicle was smashed. We were in Samfya but we were teargassed by the police for no apparent reason even with a permit in our hands, simply because they know power is slipping through their hands. We were in Kasempa and we were attacked. By who? By the PF.”
He said the PF’s time in power was up.
“Their time is up; they are not going to use violence to intimidate anybody. They have used those tactics [before] but have they scared us away? No they haven’t! If they want, they can use times 10 of those tactics, we will continue forging ahead to ensure that the Zambian people are liberated…,” Kalaba said.
And commenting on the legalisation of cultivation and exports of marijuana for medicinal purposes, Kalaba said the business was not for Zambians because the license fee was beyond the means of an ordinary citizen.
“There is nothing strange about legalising cannabis, developed countries do it. But I am only worried myself with the license which they have pegged at USD $250,000. It simply means it is not for Zambians. Open your eyes, it’s not for Zambians. It’s for the friends of the President and the PF regime. It’s got nothing to do with Zambians. USD $250,000 is equivalent to about K3.5 million at today’s rate. Who would afford that kind of money? Who? Nobody would afford amongst Zambians. But their friends have convinced them to say ‘we can make money out of this’,” said Kalaba. “For the PF, anything that they can make money out of, they will rush for it, it’s got nothing to do with the poor Zambians, it’s got everything to do with themselves. So what will happen is they will be getting money and our youths will just be given weed to smoke. They will just end up confusing our youths, the money is going to go out of this country.”
About Mirriam Chabala
Mirriam covers current affairs and writes in-depth feature articles on social issues.
Email: mirriam [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- HRC demands release of Pilato, Laura, Mambwe from police - 24 Dec 2019
- We can’t have early elections, PF has performed well, argues Mundubile - 24 Dec 2019
- Prepare for exit in 2021, Kalaba tells Lungu - 24 Dec 2019
- PF hasn’t told me about any ultimatum – Chungu - 10 Dec 2019
- Homosexuality exists in Zambia, no one chooses to be born gay – Sacika - 9 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- American govt demands mutual respect as it defends Ambassador Foote (3,940 views)
- Deport Foote at your own peril (3,584 views)
- Lungu hints on 4th term: "I’ll still be around for the 2026 elections" (2,307 views)
- Kaizar was a Kabova; his dismissal is in national interest - Kambwili (2,295 views)
- Laura suffers asthma attack after arrest, as police deny Pilato bond (1,831 view)
- Chamber of Mines calls for removal of 16% export levy
- Lungu’s handlers must tame his mouth before he sets the country on fire – Kambwili
- HRC demands release of Pilato, Laura, Mambwe from police
- Court sets hearing of main application in impeachment case to April, 2020
- We can’t have early elections, PF has performed well, argues Mundubile
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval
- Enacting Bill 10 will actualize Zambia's dream of lacuna-free Constitution - Lubinda
- Blood is in short supply, people are dying - UTH doctor
- Chaisa residents protest prolonged load shedding
- ZNBC still most watched TV station in Zambia, claims Siliya
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Chamber of Mines calls for removal of 16% export levy24 Dec 2019
-
HRC demands release of Pilato, Laura, Mambwe from police24 Dec 2019
-
Court sets hearing of main application in impeachment case to April, 202024 Dec 2019
-
We can’t have early elections, PF has performed well, argues Mundubile24 Dec 2019
-
Prepare for exit in 2021, Kalaba tells Lungu24 Dec 2019
-
Councillors struggling to perform due to delayed CDF, complains Zulu24 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article