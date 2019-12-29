2019 has been depressing, frustrating for Zambians – VJ

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 29 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 29 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 29 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 29 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 29 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 29 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 27 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 29 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 28 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 27 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 23 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba on 29 Dec 2019by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 28 Dec 2019by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
2019 has been depressing, frustrating for Zambians – VJBy Ulande Nkomesha on 29 Dec 2019
Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga says 2019 has been a depressing and disappointing year for most Zambians due to the negative economic situation and poor governance the country has experienced.
And Mwaanga has urged the ruling PF government to start treating opposition political parties with more respect and dignity because they will not be in power forever.
In a statement, Mwaanga, the seasoned diplomat who also served as minister in various portfolios, pointed out that Zambia’s low Gross Domestic Product, high food prices, inability to come up with constitutional amendments, load shedding, among others, had mainly contributed to overburdening of Zambians this year.
“We are just about to bid farewell to 2019 and welcome the New Year of 2020 in rather gloomy circumstances. The year 2019 has been very disappointing and frustrating in many respects, nationally and globally, because there have been so many retrogressive things, which have negatively impacted lives of our overburdened citizens. These include the following: negative GDP economic growth, high food prices, which show no signs of retreating anytime soon; inability to come up with constitutional amendments – and not Bill 10- which genuinely represents the free will of the people of Zambia, due to lack of a genuinely transparent consultative process with stakeholders,” Mwaanga stated.
“Inability of the government to declare hunger an emergency due to drought caused by poor rainfall, not just in Zambia, but in the SADC region as a whole. Countries, which have declared hunger emergencies, are receiving international support to mitigate hunger; excessive load shedding, which has caused serious havoc to small, medium and large enterprises in the whole country.”
He pointed out that the absence of any meaningful dialogue of political parties and the misinterpretations of the Public Order Act had also frustrated the democratic dispensation in 2019.
“Total absence of any meaningful dialogue, among our political leaders, to seriously discuss issues like falling standards of education in our country; the economy; political violence involving sponsored unruly party cadres, particularly during general elections and by-elections, which prevents citizens from exercising their democratic right to freely vote for representatives of their choice because, consequently, it lowers voter turnout. Shrinking space for opposition political parties and civil society organizations to freely carry out their legitimate activities like holding card renewals, public meetings, demonstrations, all of which are constitutionally permitted,” Mwaanga added
“Misinterpretations of the Public Order Act, as amended in 1996 after the Supreme Court of Zambia ruled some of its provisions archaic and inconsistent with specific provisions of the Constitution of Zambia and the Bill of Rights, which give citizens the freedom to make political choices as well as to assemble. Parliament removed the need for permits to be applied for from the Zambia Police Service and stipulated that the police should merely be ‘notified.’ The new law outlines specific and unambiguous procedures to be followed by both those notifying the police and the police themselves. I have heard senior officers, times without number, use the word ‘permit’ in 2019. Where are Zambia Police getting the word ‘permit’ from? Because the Supreme Court of Zambia removed it from the Public Order Act in 1996! The rising levels of political intolerance, particularly between and among political parties, which in-turn pollutes the political environment in our country.”
He stated that the failure to sanction former ministers, who illegally stayed in office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016 even after the Constitutional Court ruled on the matter, showed that the law was being undermined.
“Breakdown of the rule of law and disregard of court judgements, as can be seen by the stubborn refusal of government ministers, who overstayed in office after Parliament, was dissolved in 2016. The Constitution of Zambia clearly states that ministers shall be appointed from among members of parliament. It, therefore, goes without saying that when Parliament is dissolved, there can’t be ministers. This has been the case for many years. The fact that no sanctions have been taken against them for failing to obey a decision of the Constitutional Court, whose judgement is not supposed to be appealed, only goes to show that we have two sets of laws in our country: one law for leaders and another for ordinary citizens, contrary to the Constitution, which clearly stipulates that no one is above the law,” Mwaanga stated.
And Mwaanga advised the ruling PF to treat opposition opponents the same way that they will want to be treated when they leave power as public office was never permanent.
“What is wrong with our world and what is particularly wrong with us Zambians? Why have we become so inhuman and intolerant towards one another? Where has the spirit of love, respect and reconciliation retreated to? Where has the motto of ‘one Zambia, one nation’ gone to? Why don’t we learn from the Kenyan spirit of genuine political reconciliation, accommodation and brotherhood? I know that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. I have spent nearly six decades of my life in public service and I know that political arrogance does not pay because power is never permanent,” stated Mwaanga.
“Those currently in power should treat their opponents as they would want to be treated when they are out of power. They should never forget the lessons of history that what goes round comes round. History has a cruel way of repeating itself. I hope that as we prepare for the New Year of 2020, our political leaders will in all honesty, embrace each other and treat each other as brothers and sisters and stop treating each other as enemies. Hate speeches and hate politics should become a thing of the past in 2020. All those who write and make hate speeches must be arrested and severely punished! They degrade our society and dehumanise us as a people.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- 2019 has been depressing, frustrating for Zambians – VJ - 29 Dec 2019
- AfDB sanctions over $1.4m debt gives an impression that govt is so broke – Kanyama - 26 Dec 2019
- Your activities will determine how law will treat you, Kampyongo tells CSOs - 26 Dec 2019
- We’ve a govt of thieves, by thieves for thieves – Telesphore - 25 Dec 2019
- Chamber of Mines calls for removal of 16% export levy - 24 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Lungu orders 15% salary cut (2,806 views)
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford (2,771 views)
- Lungu on course to become longest serving President (2,008 views)
- I didn’t shoot him intentionally, police officer accused of killing colleague tells court (1,003 view)
- Livingstone police in disarray over "wrongful arrest" of Pilato (964 views)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
2019 has been depressing, frustrating for Zambians – VJ29 Dec 2019
-
I didn’t shoot him intentionally, police officer accused of killing colleague tells court29 Dec 2019
-
Samakayi’s dogs left my son with an open skull, Lusaka woman tells court29 Dec 2019
-
Mansa man commits suicide over K2029 Dec 2019
-
BoZ to buy 40,000 kilos of gold in 202029 Dec 2019
-
Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why.29 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article