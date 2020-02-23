Careless comments on gassing will breed chaos – ZCCB

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Careless comments on gassing will breed chaos – ZCCBBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 23 Feb 2020
ZAMBIA Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president Bishop George Lungu says President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema must demonstrate the brotherhood they expressed behind the curtains when they met with the church mother bodies.
And Bishop Lungu has warned that careless comments on gassing incidents will incite chaos.
Speaking at a press briefing at Kapingila House in Lusaka, Friday, Bishop Lungu said it was significant for President Lungu and Hichilema to dialogue because they determined the temperature of their followers.
“Yes, these two, matter very much and they will determine the temperature of this country. How beautiful when we heard them address one another [as] ‘brother, brother’ in one of our meetings. Now when times comes for these brothers to come out clean in the public and demonstrate the kind of brotherhood expressed behind curtains. We have a challenge but it is so significant. And not only those two, but even the smallest parties should also be brought to the round table]. The party that you think is insignificant, we invite the president for that party to come to the table for dialogue because they matter. The strength of a chain is at the weakest point,” Bishop Lungu said.
He said the church has on many occasions advised government but their advice is sometimes ignored.
“Even if sometimes we are told the truth, we don’t want to follow what people tell us, especially behind curtains. We engage government behind the doors [to say] this is not correct, this is unacceptable or this is good, continue with that one. We engage them [but] it is up to them to listen to us or to ignore us,” he said.
Bishop Lungu was accompanied by Archbishop of Kasama Rev Ignatius Chama, Archbishop of Lusaka Rev Alick Banda, Bishop Charles Kasonde of Solwezi, Bishop Evans Chinyemba of Mongu, Bishop Clement Mulenga of Kabwe, Bishop Patrick Chisanga of Mansa, Bishop Moses Hamungole of Monze, Bishop Justin Mulenga of Mpika, and Bishop Valentine Kalumba of Livingstone.
He said the current gassings and setting ablaze of each other was as a result of intolerance of divergent views, hate speech, tribal overtones, and hunger, among other issues.
“It seems to us that our country has found itself in this current scenario due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the following; Polarization of the political front. This is evident in such areas as intolerance of divergent views, hate speech, tribal overtones, and selective application of Public Order Act; Our current economic downturn with the result of unemployment, hunger, general high cost of living; Erosion of traditional, religious and moral values of our society; and mistrust and declining confidence of the community in the police service,” Bishop Lungu said.
And Bishop Lungu called for objectivity from people as they discuss gassing.
“In the name of God, we call for an immediate end to the shedding of blood. We call upon the members of the public not to take the law into their hands. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law. Those behind the said crime of gassing people should stop forthwith and repent. Our political leadership across all political divide must denounce all forms of criminality and subversive activities in order to guarantee peace, tranquillity, and harmony. We ask for objectivity and responsibility when commenting on matters of public interest. Careless and irresponsible comments are bound to bring further anarchy and confusion. For the sake of posterity, our youths and children can no longer be subjected to witnessing and /or participating in the murder of suspects in cold blood nor used as tools of violence,” he said.
He appealed to the security wings to proactively detect and apprehend the perpetrators of gassing as well as those killing others or mare suspicion.
“The security wings should be proactive in detecting and apprehending perpetrators of crime and ensuring the due process of the law is carried out and as a way of deterring criminal activities in our society. Every Zambian must uphold our traditional, religious and moral values with regard to the sacredness of human life and inviolability of human rights. Irresponsible recording, posting and sharing of graphic materials on social media to the unsuspecting public should come to an end forthwith,” said Bishop Lungu.
“We express our closeness to the traumatized families that have lost their beloved ones in the ongoing criminal activities including those living in fear and spending sleepiness nights, protecting themselves and their properties. We equally share our closeness to those men and women in uniform who have been attacked or injured in the course of protecting life and property. To the victims of alleged gassing and those that have lost their property in the ensuing confusions, we express our solidarity.”
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- Careless comments on gassing will breed chaos – ZCCB - 23 Feb 2020
- ACC probes Health Minister for corruption - 21 Feb 2020
- Bill 10 has polarized Zambia – Kabimba - 21 Feb 2020
- Southern Province in internet blackout - 21 Feb 2020
- CCMG statement on Chilubi nothing but lies – Malama - 20 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- PF official gets terrorism charges over gassing (15,151 views)
- Where is the father while the mother weeps “amwa peeling?” (10,842 views)
- ACC probes Health Minister for corruption (8,856 views)
- Lungu renews Bible Society membership, as netizens drag him back to gassing (4,634 views)
- Top Chingola cops implicated in gassing incidences (3,017 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- The real ritual killer is The Mob
- Those lying about knowing gassing masterminds will be charged for causing alarm, warns IG
- Please China, spare us from Coronavirus
- Careless comments on gassing will breed chaos – ZCCB
- PF official gets terrorism charges over gassing
- It’s every man for himself under Lungu – Milupi
- ACC probes Health Minister for corruption
- Chilubi outcome shows 2021 polls won’t be free and fair – AVAP
- Criminals are changing tactics, soldiers can’t root them out instantly – Chama
- Bill 10 has polarized Zambia – Kabimba
- Lungu renews Bible Society membership, as netizens drag him back to gassing
- Soko not entitled to any of his claims, RTSA tells court
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article