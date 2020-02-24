Lusambo’s $100,000 loan offer to Kabushi teachers an insult, says UPND aspirant

KABUSHI UPND aspiring candidate Anthony Bwalya has told area member of parliament Bowman Lusambo to stop insulting teachers in the area “by dangling unverifiable wealth to canvas electoral support for himself”.

And Bwalya has urged the teachers to challenge Lusambo to explain the source of the money he has offered to empower them.

In a statement, Sunday, Bwalya charged that the financial difficulties teachers are going through are a consequence of a failed economy under the PF.

“It is deeply concerning and insulting to the struggles of our teachers, not just in Kabushi Constituency, but the country over, that Hon. Bowman Lusambo should dangle $100,000 or K1.5 million from unverifiable sources as a political carrot to canvas election support for himself ahead of the 2021 general election. We wish to remind Mr. Lusambo, that the financial difficulties teachers are going through are a consequence of a failed economy under the Patriotic Front regime, with public sector wages depressed due to high taxes, high inflation, high interest rates and the high cost of fuel, as well as electricity. It is disgraceful that a Member of Parliament, who has forever been silent on matters of excessive taxation, high cost of borrowing, and one who has been in support of an increase in the cost of fuel and electricity, as well remaining silent on government corruption, should demean the efforts of hard working teachers by throwing around $100,000 of unexplained wealth,” Bwalya stated.

He urged teachers to challenge Lusambo to explain why the PF government has not been remitting loan deductions from their salaries to Bayport.

“In thanking our teachers for their continued hard work and resilience, we want to urge them to continue serving as beacons and pillars of enhanced accountability and transparency in public leadership, by encouraging individuals like Mr. Lusambo to explain the source of the money they are throwing around, as well as challenging him to explain why the PF government has not been remitting to Bayport loan deductions from teachers’ salaries. Zambia has lost over $10bn over the period 2012 – 2018 alone in grand corruption schemes involving the theft and abuse of public resources, as well as override of public processes for the enrichment of a few individuals while the masses are languishing in poverty,” stated Bwalya.

“We wish to assure our teachers that once we get elected in 2021, we shall work together in ensuring that your net taxes are lower, you have access to a percentage of your pension contributions every five years and be able to use a percentage of your pension contributions as leverage to get access to government negotiated concessional loans for private business development and home ownership. We are here to deliver leadership that is anchored on real, honest hard work and not obsessed with miracle solutions that have no real basis.”