Don’t listen to lunatics, cloth face masks prevent COVID – Chitalu

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Don’t listen to lunatics, cloth face masks prevent COVID – ChitaluBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 21 Apr 2020
HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has urged Zambians to avoid listening to lunatics who are discouraging them from using cloth face masks in the prevention of COVID-19, saying they are scientifically proved to work in the absence of surgical masks.
And Dr Chilufya says Zambia has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 as at yesterday, from 600 tests which were conducted, bringing the total number of cases to 65.
The Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia in an interview with Radio Phoenix News yesterday expressed concern that cloth face masks that people were making to protect themselves from COVID-19 had zero per cent protection.
Society president, Jerome Kanyika argued that there was no scientific evidence to show that cloth face masks could prevent COVID-19 and that different research conducted indicated that the masks had zero per cent protection against the virus.
But at a briefing yesterday, Dr Chilufya charged that people should avoid listening to lunatics.
“I want to use this opportunity to assure those of you who may have read toxic articles like an article from Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia about face masks. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have glorified that comment with a response but due to the gravity of the situation, I will say, if you read a beautiful article done by the America Centre for Disease Control that talks about the efficacy of a mask made of cloth, then you will know that this is evidence based, it’s science based and just mask up and avoid listening to lunatics. Make sure that you use a cloth mask, and make sure that you use a mask which is surgical,” Dr Chilufya said.
“A responsible citizen who wants to contribute to the fight against COVID and has any scientific contribution will engage and will not go and vuvuzela in the media, mislead the people and put them at risk. Listen to science based evidence, use a cloth made mask or use a surgical mask. For the home face mask made of cloth, wash it, iron it and you can use it daily. For the surgical mask, you can use it for six to eight hours daily, dispose of it.”
And Dr Chitalu said three of the four new COVID-19 cases that were recorded yesterday were out of mass screening in Kafue, while the other case involved a 22-year-old male who was a primary contact to the lady that passed on at Chilenje Hospital.
He added that so far, 35 had recovered while 27 were under care but stable, whereas mortality remained at three.
“We tested 600 cases in the last 24 hours [and] out of these 600 cases, four new positives were picked. Three are out of the mass screening in Kafue and one as a primary contact to the deceased lady in Chilenje. In the last 24 hours, two have fully recovered. Therefore, the number of people that have recovered and sent home is 35. The number of people that have remained under our care is 27. These 27 are all stable and are being managed at Levy [Mwanawasa Hospital] and Masaiti [Hospital] in Ndola. Our mortality remains at three,” Dr Chilufya said.
“We have constituted teams to continue mass screening in Kafue, to do contact tracing for the Chilenje case and for the new positives in Kafue. The number of cumulative tests done has risen to 3,186. Kafue continues to be a hotspot [and] that’s why the mass screening will continue.”
Dr Chilufya further observed that if people did not stop unnecessary movements or visiting other people, there would be COVID-19 cases all over.
He reiterated President Edgar Lungu’s call to stay home and stay safe, saying COVID-19 was a phase which would come to pass.
And Dr Chilufya said Zambia would not win the Covid-19 war if people thought it was the Ministry of Health’s burden to distribute face masks and and other PPEs.
“We will not win this war if we think it’s the burden of the Ministry of Health to distribute face masks and to distribute PPEs or to procure these. Remember that whatever has been distributed has been due to the kindness [and] the generosity of somebody out there. So it is our responsibility to participate. The association of the Indian Community in Zambia have pledged a million face masks. The Lusaka Health Association did some face masks. We have seen a number of partners; Trade Kings, public service unions, banks, businessmen all come to donate. And these donations are not being stored in the ministry. They are various members of parliament that have taken these PPEs to distribute in their various constituencies, more-so in Lusaka where the epicentre is,” said Chilufya.
“The Ministry of Health does not have adequate masks to give to every individual and is anchoring on the partnership with the private sector, with few in the community, to ensure that we work together to mobilise resources for masks so that as masks come in they will be distributed to the needy. I want to appreciate members of the community, as we went out in the morning [yesterday] a lot of them had masks which they just made from home using cloth. That is responsibility.”
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Tame Bowman, Chifire urges Lungu - 21 Apr 2020
- UNZA management hasn’t demonstrated how the “idiots” remarks incited industrial disharmony – UNZALARU - 21 Apr 2020
- Findlay willfully ignored court orders, insists Kambwili - 21 Apr 2020
- Police summon Bester over slapping incident - 21 Apr 2020
- 5 health workers test positive for COVID-19 - 21 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases (11,477 views)
- I take instructions from Lungu, I don’t report to Kampyongo - Bowman (11,452 views)
- Govt closes Chilenje Hospital (9,001 views)
- Zambia's COVID-19 death toll now at 3 (8,560 views)
- 5 health workers test positive for COVID-19 (7,425 views)
- Former finance ministers’ letter to Lungu nonsensical – Chikwanda
- UNZA shouldn’t trivialize audit – TIZ
- UPND councilors ditching party because leadership is outdated -Tutwa
- Tame Bowman, Chifire urges Lungu
- Mabumba confident majority pupils will use e-learning because “Lungu has enhanced internet connectivity”
- Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19
- I don’t have to represent UPND in parliament but my people - Mulowa
- All those military tanks, only to be saved by a nurse!
- OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT H.E. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AND HON. BWALYA NG’ANDU MP, MINISTER OF FINANCE
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Former finance ministers’ letter to Lungu nonsensical – Chikwanda
- UNZA shouldn’t trivialize audit – TIZ
- UPND councilors ditching party because leadership is outdated -Tutwa
- Tame Bowman, Chifire urges Lungu
- Mabumba confident majority pupils will use e-learning because “Lungu has enhanced internet connectivity”
- Zambia faces K14.8 billion budget deficit – Finance Minister
- UNZA management hasn’t demonstrated how the “idiots” remarks incited industrial disharmony – UNZALARU
- FPI hopes Siliya will reopen Prime TV
- Findlay willfully ignored court orders, insists Kambwili
- Police summon Bester over slapping incident
- Sometimes, Ethiopian Airlines comes to Zambia with 1 passenger – Kafwaya
- It breaks my heart to see sub-standard govt infrastructure projects – Lungu
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Now I understand why so many people die of treatable deases in zambia. The pharmacist says you cant use cloth mask and the doctor calls him lunatic. Who should we listen to?