Cops nab Lsk man, 32, for killing girlfriend, 16

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 32-year-old man of Mtendere East for allegedly murdering of his 16-year-old girlfriend and later dumping her body in a drainage in Salama Park.

According to a statement issued by Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, Wednesday, Crispin Kawanga was arrested following a report to Kalikiliki police post by the victim’s father who reported that his daughter, Getrude Lungu, had gone missing on Sunday, around 12:00 hours.

She further stated that after investigations were instituted, a traditional doctor of Mtendere later revealed that he attended to Kawanga who sought help from him after he had killed someone.

“Police have arrested a male adult identified as Crispin Kawanga aged 32 of Lusaka’s Mtendere east in connection with the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend identified as Getrude Lungu. This followed a report of a missing person to Kalikiliki police post on Sunday April 19, 2020 by Simon Lungu, the father of the victim who reported that his daughter had gone missing on Sunday at about 12:00 hours. Investigations were instituted which led to a Traditional doctor of Mtendere who later revealed that he attended to a client who was later identified as Crispin Kawanga who went to him seeking for help after he had killed someone,” Katongo stated.

She added that upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have murdered the victim and led the police to Salama Park where he dumped the body in a drainage after putting it in a sack.

“Police apprehended Crispin Kawanga and upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have murdered the victim and led the police to Salama Park where he dumped the body in a drainage after putting it in a sack. The body was found in a decomposed state hence Postmortem will be conducted on the scene,” stated Katongo.