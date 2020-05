HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded five new COVID-19 cases, three from routine surveillance at UTH while two are truck drivers who came from South Africa through Chirundu border.

And Dr Chilufya says seven patients have recovered, among them four health workers, bringing the recovery total to 124.

At his daily briefing today, Dr Chilufya said 432 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and that the new cumulative total was 446.

Full story later.