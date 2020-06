Local President Edgar Lungu with Copperbelt Province minister Bowman Lusambo - Picture by Thomas Nsama/State House

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says no one will force him to fire or discipline Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo. Addressing Patriotic Front officials at Rufunsa’s St Luke’s Mission, Friday, President Lungu said sometimes, he agreed with Lusambo’s methods because of the malicious lies against his government. “You can’t tell me how to discipline my Minister. I...