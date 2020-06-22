Transparency International vice chairperson Rueben Lifuka speaks at the 2019 Anti Corruption Conference organized by Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute in Port of Spain, on March 21, 2019 at Hilton Trinidad Hotel

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s contemplation of reducing his country’s aid to Zambia should be a wakeup call for government to generate its own resources from God-given natural endowments. And TIZ says the apparent non-desire to suspend officials facing corruption charges does not paint a good picture of Zambia and it makes the country an easy target for considerations such as the one Britain is making. In a statement, Sunday, TIZ chapter president Rueben Lifuka said there was need for the Zambian government to put...