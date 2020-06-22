TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s contemplation of reducing his country’s aid to Zambia should be a wakeup call for government to generate its own resources from God-given natural endowments. And TIZ says the apparent non-desire to suspend officials facing corruption charges does not paint a good picture of Zambia and it makes the country an easy target for considerations such as the one Britain is making. In a statement, Sunday, TIZ chapter president Rueben Lifuka said there was need for the Zambian government to put...
