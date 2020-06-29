THE “Stay Home and Stay Safe” recommendation has increased consumption of electricity because of the notable increase in the use of gadgets in households, says Vice-President Inonge Wina. And Vice-President Wina says some politicians have launched a campaign to discredit government through telling lies and persuading youths to protest in the bush. Speaking when she responded to questions during the Vice President’s question time in parliament Friday, Vice-President Wina said electricity consumption had increased during the COVID-19 pandemic when asked if government was considering lowering Zesco electricity tariffs. “Government has...



