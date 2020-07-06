A 41-YEAR-OLD man has allegedly been murdered by his biological brother while attempting to separate his siblings who were fighting over a plot given to them by their parents. According to a statement issued by police spokesperson Esther Katongo, Monday, the incident happened on Sunday around 17:30 hours at Sanjongo area in Chavuma District. “A male adult, aged 41, identified as Benjamin Kuku of Maseka Village Chief Ndungu in Chavuma District was allegedly murdered by his biological brother. It is alleged that on Sunday 5th July, 2020 around 17:30 hours...



