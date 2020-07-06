TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has condemned calls by Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile to remove Article 52 in the current Constitution, which gives citizens the right to challenge the eligibility of candidates vying for public office under a specified period of time. In an interview, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said that citizens should be allowed to question the eligibility of any candidate vying for public office. “According to our current Constitution, you and I as citizens have the right to go and challenge any candidature if we have sufficient...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.