Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC says there is no political will to fight corruption in the country, “especially from the highest office”. And Mwenye says it is wrong for government to award a US$17 million contract to an individual, warning that the State stands to lose if such an individual died. Meanwhile, Mwenye says it is questionable that the presumption of innocence until proven guilty only applies to ministers, while civil servants whom they lead are presumed guilty when facing criminal investigations. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s...