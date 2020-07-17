Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale has joined the list of Cabinet Ministers who have tested COVID-19 positive. In an interview, Mwale said he was quarantined at his residence and that he was currently asymptomatic. “Yes it is true I have tested positive for COVID-19, but I am fit. I have no symptoms and I am very much fine. The tests were done about three days ago. I have been confined at home because I have no symptoms and I don’t require medical attention as such at the moment....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.