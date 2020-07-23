THE Zambia Police Service has recorded 6,143 road accidents during the second quarter of 2020, down from 7,687 during the same corresponding period last year, triggered by limited traffic movement as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Wednesday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo disclosed that road traffic accidents this year during the second quarter ending June 30 had reduced to 6,143. “During the second quarter of 2020, a total number of 6,143 road traffic accidents were recorded. 275 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 332 persons were...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.