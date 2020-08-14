Information Minister Dora Siliya with her Youths counterpart Emmanuel Mulenga during a press briefing at her office in Lusaka on August 13, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

YOUTH, Sport and Child Development Minister Emmanuel Mulenga says President Edgar Lungu is set to launch another youth empowerment programme on the Copperbelt this Saturday. Speaking during a briefing, Thursday, Mulenga said government targeted to empower not less than 160,000 youths before December 2020. “This coming Saturday the 15th of August 2020 His Excellency the President of Zambia will be launching a good substantial amount of money. It is going to carter for the youths and this money is actually sitting in our Ministry. This will be done on the...