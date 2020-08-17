CHAPTER One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde says it is unfair to penalise poor Zambians for not being able to afford a face mask when politicians continue flouting COVID-19 health regulations. And Kasonde says it is unfortunate that COVID-19 regulations regarding the right to freedom of assembly and movement are being applied selectively to favour those in authority. Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission (HRC) spokesperson Mwelwa Muleya says public health regulations and guidelines must be applied to everyone, regardless of their status, because COVID-19 is not selective. The two were speaking...



