DEVELOPMENT and National Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme says preparation activities ahead of the 2020 national census were delayed due to the gassing incidences and the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a statement issued by ministry spokesperson Chibaula Silwamba, Monday, Chiteme said a number of planned activities had to be postponed thereby affecting the starting of the main census. But Chiteme said the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) was in the final stage and concluding the mapping of data collection in the three last remaining provinces. “The Government of the Republic of Zambia...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.