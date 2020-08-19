National Restoration Party president Elias Chipimo shake hands with his vice Charles Maboshe shortly after addressing journalists during a press briefing at the party secretariat on October 30, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTING NAREP president Charles Maboshe says the party has opted to keep its founding leader Elias Chipimo away from its internal wrangles in order to give him space to enjoy his retirement from politics. And Maboshe says NAREP is still a committed member of the opposition alliance. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s Costa programme, Sunday evening, Maboshe said the party had decided to keep Chipimo away from its internal differences. “Which challenges are you talking about, challenges like what has just happened now with Mr [Stephen] Nyirenda? No,...