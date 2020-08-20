LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he cannot respond to complaints from Kaweche Kaunda about him in the media because those are family matters. And Lusambo says those calling for his dismissal from his ministerial position are free to do so because Zambia is a democratic country where everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Lusambo recently mocked first Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s children that they were poor now because they missed an opportunity to make money in the 27 years that their father was President of Zambia. But...



