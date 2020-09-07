Anti Corruption Commission Timothy Moono during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture By Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged an Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Jonathan Maruzah, for diverting more than K200,000, meant for social welfare beneficiaries, to himself. In a statement, Monday, ACC public relations Manager Timothy Moono said Maruzah of Mufulira fraudulently diverted K223,670 for his benefit. “Jonathan Maruzah aged 36 of House number 201, Kombe Drive, Top Shops in Mufulira has been charged with Eleven (11) counts of fraudulent or unlawful diverting of public property for purposes other than what it was intended for contrary to section 34(1) (b)...