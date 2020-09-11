UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says it is heartbreaking to learn that HoneyBee Pharmacy has supplied toxic drugs after being illegally awarded a US$17 million supply tender by the Ministry of Health. And ADD president Charles Milupi says it is senseless for Honeybee Zambia to say the drugs which it supplied to government were procured from a WHO accredited manufacturer because they are clearly not fit for consumption. On Tuesday, HoneyBee Pharmacy told News Diggers that the damage on the drugs could have been caused by exposure to water, but said...



