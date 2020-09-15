UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has called on Lukashya residents not to be bought by the PF like tomatoes in the market ahead of the upcoming by-election this Thursday. Speaking during a rally in Lukashya of Kasama District in Northern Province, Sunday, Hichilema urged local residents to get more money whenever PF officials offered it, but that they should vote for UPND candidate Davies Mulenga instead. “People of Lukashya, you are very wise; don’t be bought like tomatoes in the market, like vitumbwa ku market. Please, on Thursday (September 17), if...



