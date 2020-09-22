GOVERNMENT has asked for a suspension of debt interest payments on all three of Zambia’s Eurobonds for a period of six months, effective October 14, 2020, in response to the country’s challenging and stressed fiscal situation. According to a statement availed by Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance placed a request to bond holders of the US $3 billion worth of Eurobonds to freeze interest payments for a six-month period in view of government’s tight fiscal constraints and challenging macroeconomic environment. Zambia issued three Eurobonds...

