Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has asked for a suspension of debt interest payments on all three of Zambia’s Eurobonds for a period of six months, effective October 14, 2020, in response to the country’s challenging and stressed fiscal situation. According to a statement availed by Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance placed a request to bond holders of the US $3 billion worth of Eurobonds to freeze interest payments for a six-month period in view of government’s tight fiscal constraints and challenging macroeconomic environment. Zambia issued three Eurobonds...