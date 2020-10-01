PF media director Sunday Chanda says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema should stop criticizing the 2021 national budget and instead offer an alternative. Commenting on Hichilema’s remarks that the 2021 budget was a true reflection of economic failure in an interview, Chanda said Hichilema should graduate from being a heavy critic to an opposition leader who provides solutions. “For starters, it is not a secret that COVID-19 has impacted negatively on our world economy. If there is anything we would require from Mr Hichilema is for him to graduate from his...
