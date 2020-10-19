Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba, Movement for Democratic Change leader Felix Mutati and PF 2021 aspiring candidate Kelvin Bwalya Fube pray during the day of National Prayer and Fasting at Bwacha UCZ in Kabwe on October 18, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEMOCRATIC Party leader Harry Kalaba, his Movement for Democratic Change counterpart Felix Mutati and PF 2021 aspiring presidential candidate Kelvin Bwalya Fube yesterday commemorated the National Day of prayer, fasting and reconciliation at Saint Johns United Church of Zambia congregation in Chimanimani, Kabwe. The duo joined hundreds of congregants and KBF was the preacher. In his sermon, KBF said the political mood in the country was tense because of the unresolved issues and the suppression of the freedoms to freely speak and assemble. And KBF said it was wrong for...