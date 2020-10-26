PF SECRETARY General Davies Mwila says the ruling party is still holding intra-party elections and is yet to decide on a date to hold the general conference. And Mwila says the ruling party will ensure that the UPND continues to lose numbers in PF strongholds ahead of the 2021 general election. Speaking to journalists, Friday, Mwila said his party was expected to complete all provincial elections in December after which the central committee would decide on a date for the general conference. “I want to announce to the nation that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.