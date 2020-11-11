Economist Professor Oliver Saasa speaks as Development Finance Associates Senior Partner Trevor Hambayi listens during the launch of the Debt Study by CTPD at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on June 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says there is need for government to have a proper strategy in place on what it will do once creditors grant the much-needed moratorium on interest payments to avoid the risk of a debt repayment freeze not benefiting the country. Ahead of a crucial vote from Eurobond holders set to decide on whether to grant the Zambian government a six-month debt repayment freeze this month, Hambayi urged government to have a strategy on how to best utilise a possible moratorium on debt interest repayments as it may...