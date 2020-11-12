PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has wondered why his 2021 eligibility has now become a problem when the Constitutional Court ruled that he has only served one term of office. And President Lungu has charged that the UPND was bent on destroying the country because they rejected Bill 10. Meanwhile, President Lungu has urged headmen and women to advise people to register to vote. Speaking when he met headmen and women in Mkushi District, Wednesday, President Lungu argued that he was finishing up late president Michael Sata’s term back in 2015-2016 when...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.