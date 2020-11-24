PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu will get more than 252 votes in next year’s election because he has delivered on some of the promises that he made, says chief Chikanta of the Tonga-speaking people of Kalomo District in Southern Province. Last week, President Lungu said he had made an ally in chief Chikanta and resolved issues that arose from the 2016 election where President Lungu only garnered only 252 votes from Dundumwezi constituency in Southern Province. Chief Chikanta told News Diggers! in an interview that the electorate in the area had voted...



