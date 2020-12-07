MDC leader Felix Mutati with other party officials during the launch of his party at MIKA Convention Center in Lusaka on October 12, 2020

THE PF have only increased civil servants’ salaries by eight per cent as an inducement to get them to vote for the ruling party at next year’s general election, says Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) vice-president Leonard Hikaumba. Commenting on government’s eight per cent salary increment for civil servants, Hikaumba, the veteran trade unionist, dismissed the marginal increment as too insignificant to withstand the country’s economic downturn where the cost of commodities were too high amid double-digit inflation. “Looking at the economic situation, and when you marry it with the...