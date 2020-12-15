ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says the Commission has extended the voter registration exercise for four days. And Nshindano says the Commission has so far registered over six million eligible voters. Meanwhile, Nshindano says the Commission has applied for a supplementary budget of K152 million from government. At a media briefing, Tuesday, Nshindano said the voters registration extension would commence on Thursday December 17 to midnight on Sunday December 20, 2020. “The Commission is pleased to announce that the extended voter registration will now commence on...



