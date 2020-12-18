PF NATIONAL mobilisation chairperson Richard Musukwa says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has hired intelligence experts from the UK, America and Israel to help him win the 2021 elections. And Musukwa says the opposition leader is casting aspersions on the Electoral Commission of Zambia because he is already panicking, knowing very well that he doesn’t have the numbers. Commenting on Hichilema’s allegation that ECZ had agreed to aid PF to win the 2021 general elections in an interview, Musukwa Hichilema had sought the help of foreign intelligence to help him avoid...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.