AMERICA-BASED Zambian Law Professor Muna Ndulo says Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja are guilty of murder and should charged as such. In an article titled “The shooting of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda and command responsibility”, Tuesday, Prof Ndulo said it was unfortunate that the police were unleashed on a crowd that did not breach any law by assembling. He stated that it was shocking that the weaponry which was used by police on the UPND members was associated with war zones and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.