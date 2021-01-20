LUSAKA Province PF chairman Paul Moonga says Zambians should not entrust the leadership of the country to businessmen turned politicians as they are only interested in protecting their businesses. In a statement, Moonga said Zambians should pick a leaf from the recent happenings in the United States of America where President Donald Trump, who is a business man, was willing to breach the constitution for his own personal benefits. “The ruling Patriotic Front wishes to warn the people of Zambia against entrusting the leadership of the country in the hands...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.