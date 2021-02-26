Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patritck Nshindano addresses journalists on the statistics of the provisional register of voters at his office in Lusaka on February 25, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has revealed that more women have registered to vote in the August 12 general election, representing 53.4 per cent of the provisional register. And ECZ says Lusaka Province has recorded the highest number of voters representing 17.7 per cent of the total number of voters in the country. Speaking during a briefing, Thursday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the provisional total number of voters stood at 7,002,393 of which 3,739,971 were female and 3,262,422 were male. “The Commission launched the 90-day electronic verification...