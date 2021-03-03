Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe when he appeared before the Parliamentary Public Committee at Parliament building in Lusaka on January 12, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A PANEL of five Supreme Court judges on Tuesday morning took Zambia Correctional Services (ZCS) Commissioner General Dr Chileshe Chisela to task over the whereabouts of 12 inmates who were alleged to have gone missing from the correctional facility. But Dr Chisela informed Chief Justice Irene Mambilima, who was sitting with deputy Chief Justice Micheal Musonda and justices Nigel Mutuna, Charles Kajimanga and Albert Wood, that no inmate was missing from the facility, adding that one the 12 in question had died, while the rest were either discharged or granted...