PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has warned all party members to stop issuing derogatory statements against the Judiciary. Commenting on the statement by PF Lusaka Province chairman Paul Moonga that some opposition parties were colluding with local and international lawyers to bribe Constitutional Court judges in a bid to disqualify President Edgar Lungu from contesting the 2021 general elections, Wednesday, Mwila said the utterances had no blessings from the party. “We wish to categorically distance the Patriotic Front Party from the utterances attributed to Mr Paul Moonga, alleging that some...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.