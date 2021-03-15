UPND spokesperson Cornelias Mweetwa has lamented that police have continued unfairly arresting and killing members of his party such that children today now think that is the only reason the law enforcement agency exists. And Mweetwa says the country is being run by mafia cartels. Commenting on the arrest of UPND youths on Friday, Mweetwa said PF was using police to prevent his party from painting the streets red because they were panicking. “What is happening is that now PF are in a state of panic and desperation. There is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.