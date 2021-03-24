Justice Minister Given Lubinda says those who are claiming that he has withdrawn from the parliamentary race for Kabwata Constituency must produce a letter where he has announced that. The Kabwata Constituency leadership yesterday released a least of aspirants who had applied for adoption, and said by close of application date, Lubinda had not shown interest, despite being asked to send his letter. Some members of the PF and other concerned citizens concluded that the Minister who has already served the Constituency for four terms had pulled out, with some...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.