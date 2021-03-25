PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says while people are saying the economy is not booming, economic activities indicate that there is money in the economy and that people are living well. Speaking during the commissioning of Munali Fly over bridge which is under the Lusaka Decongestion project, President Lungu said the project was necessitated by the increased congestion in Lusaka arising from the increased number of vehicles on the road which meant that people were living well. “The Patriotic Front government has continued to facilitate the massive development of infrastructure across the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.