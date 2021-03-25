PF NDOLA District chairperson Benjamin Chitondo says the ruling party has halted the interviewing process for aspiring candidates in Bwana Mkubwa constituency after alleged corrupt practices being perpetrated by some officials. On Tuesday, confusion rocked the adoption process when incumbent Bwana Mkubwa PF member of parliament, who is also Health Minister, Dr Jonas Chanda lost the vote in the race to be adopted to stand and re-contest as MP. According to the score sheet, Dr Chanda lost to Warren Mwambazi, only managing to garner a paltry four votes against 16....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.