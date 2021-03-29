KABWATA PF constituency chairperson Trevor Ng’andu, popularly known as Uncle T, says it is “rubbish” to claim that he has been given money and a Toyota Hilux by aspiring MP Danny Yenga to favour him in the adoption process. Last week, three other aspiring candidates Clement Tembo, Mulenga Sata and Gabriel Kibombwe wrote a letter to PF Secretary General Davies Mwila citing electoral malpractice in the adoption process in Kabwata. The trio lamented that Ng’andu had been a key member of Yenga’s team and was given a Toyota Hilux to...



