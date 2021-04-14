UPND vice-president Mutale Nalumango has charged that Chishimba Kambwili is a selfish politician and has nothing to reveal over his decision to leave the opposition alliance. And Nalumango says it’s sad that the country has ‘so-called’ leaders who have no principles. Commenting on Kambwili’s recent remarks that he would soon ‘spill the beans’ on why he left the alliance, Nalumango said it was unfortunate that the country could have treacherous and lying politicians. She said Kambwili couldn’t resist the temptation of going back to PF to eat, adding that it...



