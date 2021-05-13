L-r: Lusaka Province PF interim chairperson Paul Moonga, higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo and Lands Minister Jean Kapata sharea light moment at Freedom Statue during the Commemoration of African Freedom Day in Lusaka on May 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Patriotic Front has dropped Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba, Lands Minister Jean Kapata, Livestock and Fisheries Minister Professor Nkandu Luo, Youths and Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga and Chiefs and Traditional Minister Lawrence Sichalwe.

Speaking at a press briefing at dawn, Thursday, PF secretary general Davies Mwila said only three members of parliament had been retained in Lusaka.

“Parliamentary we have only retained three from Lusaka province out of 13 constituencies. Matero we are going with the mayor Miles Sampa, Munali we are going with Samwimbila Patrick, Kanyama Constituency we are going with Elizabeth Phiri. Mandevu Constituency, we are going with Christopher Shakafuswa, Kabwata Constituency we are going with Dany Yenga. Lusaka Central we are going with Margaret Mwanakatwe. Chawama Constituency we are going with Tasila Lungu Mwansa. Feira we are going with Emmanuel Tembo. Rufunsa Constituency, Batholomew Kalambalala that is our council chairperson there. Kafue constituency, we are going with Kamana Joseph. Chilanga Constituency, we have retained Maria Langa. Chongwe Constituency, we are going with Japhet Mwakalombe. Chirundu Constituency, Mwangala Kawame,” Mwila said.

He announced that the party adopted Chilando Chitangala to stand as Mayor in Lusaka.

“In Lusaka Province: Chirundu District Simon Kabaso, Chongwe District Evans Mwambi. Chilanga District, Anne Brown, Kafue District General Moono Simakoloyi. Rufunsa District, Kasimba Mwale. Luangwa district, Lawrence Shaba and Lusaka City Chilando Chitangala,” he said.

Mwila announced that the party had retained Mines Minister Richard Musukwa and Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo on the Copperbelt.

“Chilabombwe honorable, Richard Musukwa. Chingola Constituency Kazala Phiri. Nchanga Constituency Rosemary Chipoya. Mufulira Constituency Golden Mwila. Kankoyo constituency Dr Ed Chomba. Kantashi Constituency Honourable Anthony Mumba. Kalulushi constituency, Kampamba Mulenga. Lufwanyama Constituency, Don Mungulube our provincial youth chairman. Kwacha Constituency Honourable Joe Malanji our Minister of Foreign Affairs. Nkana Constituency, Alexander Chiteme. Wusakile Constituency, Pavyuma Kalobo. Kamfinsa Constituency our young man Christopher Kangombe. Luanshya Constituency our district chairman Golden Mulenga. Roan Constituency, Nathan Chanda. Ndola Central, we have picked Brenda Mwamba. Kabushi Constituency Bowman Lusambo. Chifubu constituency, Dorothy Nachilongo. Bwana Mukubwa, Dr Jonas Chanda our Minister of Health. Masaiti Constituency Michael Katambo our Minister of Agriculture. Kafulafuta Constituency, we have picked Christine Kalumbwa Mpongwe Constituency Emmanuel Kasambo. Chimwemwe constituency, will be announced later,” Mwila announced.

He said the party adopted Trudy Ng’andu to stand as mayor in Chililabombwe.

“We go to the Copper belt province on council chairperson and mayors; Chililabombwe District Trudy Ng’andu, Chingola District we have the incumbent Titus Tembo, Mufulira District Dr Dominic Mwale, Kitwe District, Mphasa Mwaya. Luanshya District Chomba Melvis, Lufwanyama District, Mabenga Zacharias. Ndola District, Jonas Kalyati. Masaiti District Brian Chitafu. Mpongwe District Mpondamali Preston, Kalulushi to be announced later,” he said.

Mwila said the party adopted Gatson Tembo to stand as council chairperson in Nyimba District.

“I will start with Eastern Province that is council chairperson Nyimba district Gatson Tembo. Petauke District Charles Yanoko. Lusangazi district we have William Banda. Sinda District Julius Phiri. Katete District Fanwell Chama. Chadiza District Edwin Phiri. Chadiza District Vincent Mwale. Chipata District William Phiri. Malambo District Steven Zulu. Kasenengwa District Failesi Soko. Chipangali District Maxwell Nkhoma. Lumezi district Oliver Mwale. Lundazi District Golden Tembo. Chasefu District Chimwemwe Banda,” said Mwila.

Mwila also announced that the party retained Olipa Phiri to stand as a candidate in Nyimba Constituency and clarified that Peter Fisher had been adopted to stand in Ikeleng’i.